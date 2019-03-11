FUFA Women Elite League: Olila edge Kampala Queens as Lady Doves, Uganda Martyrs march on

Norah Alupo, Olila High

FUFA Women Elite League | Sunday, 10th March 2019

Olila High School 1-0 Kampala Queens

Uganda Martyrs High School 6-0 Bugiri Town View SS

Makerere University 1-0 Lango Queens

Lady Doves 4-1 Dynamic SS Jjeza

Olila High School brightened their hopes of progressing to the playoffs of the FUFA Women Elite League by defeating rivals Kampala Queens on Sunday.

Prior to the game, the two teams were tied at 18 points apiece but last season’s losing finalists Olila High School attained a narrow victory to move joint top.

Patricia Apio scored the lone goal that guided the Soroti based team to victory and are now level on points (21) with UCU Lady Cardinals who won 4-2 against Isra Soccer Academy on Saturday. Kampala Queens remained third.

With four games to the end of the regular season, the competition in Elizabeth group is still tight with Uganda Martyrs High School and Isra Soccer Academy both on 16 points in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Uganda Martyrs routed hapless Bugiri Town View SS with Crested Cranes defender Shadia Nankya grabbing a hat trick. She has now scored eight goals in the league and the top scorer in the FUFA Women’s Cup with seven goals.

The other goals for Uganda Martyrs were scored by Rashida Nankya(brace) and an own goal by Esther Namudira.

The other game played in Elizabeth group on Sunday saw Makerere University win 1-0 against Lango Queens courtesy of Rebecca Nakasato.

The only game played in Victoria group ended in a comfortable 4-1 win for Lady Doves against bottom placed Dynamic SS Jjeza in Masindi.

Lydia Nyandera scored twice while Nuru Nakyanzi and Lilian Veronica Zeddy added a goal apiece to help Lady Doves remain second on the log with 22 points, six behind Kawempe Muslim who already sealed their place in the playoffs.

Scovia Nakabiri got the consolation for league debutants Dynamic SS Jjeza who have only one point in ten games.