Hockey: Wanachi rout Historicals as Weatherhead, Makerere win

Uganda National Hockey League

Men

Weatherhead 3-2 Simba

Historicals 0-11 Wananchi

Makerere 3-0 Rockets

Women

Wananchi 7-1 Rockets

DCU 0-0 Kampala Hockey Club

Defending champions Wananchi continued their perfect start to the 2019 season with a clean out against Historicals on matchday two.

After a 5-1 victory against Makerere on matchday one, Wananchi returned even stronger sweeping aside Historicals in a game they won 11-0.

In a one-sided affair played at the hockey grounds, Lugogo, Martin Okello gave Wananchi the lead just five minutes after serve off. He later scored another goal before William Oketcha, Emmanuel Baguma, Tonny Okema, Thomas Opio, Joshua Gumisiriza, Innocent Baskara and Collin Batuusa added a goal each.

Victory gives Wanachi an early lead top of the log on six points in two games .

Weatherhead needed a spirited performance to edge past a resilient Simba in a game the former won 3-2.

Alfred Agaba struck a brace while Timothy Ntumba scored the other goal for Weatherhead in their first game of the season.

Simba who had won 4-1 in their season opener against Historical got their goals through Muhammad Ali and Bishop Otim.

Newcomers recovered from their 5-1 loss to Wananchi on matchday one to defeat Rockets 3-0 thanks to goals from Edbert Bagasha, Brian Bayule and Reagan Atwijukire.

In the ladies’ league, Wananchi got their second win in as many games with a dominant performance against Rhino a game they won 7-1.

Margaret Amia orchestrated the damage scoring a hat trick while Doreen Mbabazi netted a brace before Norah Alum and Peace Makhoda added a goal apiece.Gloria Achola got the consolation for Rhino.

The other game played in the women’s category was between DCU and Kampala Hockey Club and ended in a barren stalemate.