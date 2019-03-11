Juma Balinya: Uganda Cranes calling is a stepping stone for a bright future

Juma Balinya addressing the media at Lugogo after his first session with the Uganda Cranes at Lugogo on Monday, 11th March 2019 (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

On-form Police Football Club forward Juma Balinya believes the opportunity to be part of the Uganda Cranes team is a complete blessing to his career.

On Monday, Balinya joined the rest of the locally based players as the Uganda Cranes kick started their training sessions prior to the last group L AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania.

He tags the opportunity to play with the national team as a special moment to climb higher in his career.

First of all, I feel happy for being called to the Uganda Cranes. It is a big chance to play on the national team. I want to utilize the opportunity optimally and become regular. I believe I deserved it because I have been consistent with my club (Police FC). I thank my coaches and teammates. Juma Balinya, Police FC player

Balinya has had a splendid season with Uganda Police Football Club, scoring 13 goals as he shares the top scorer’s slot with SC Villa’s Bashir Mutanda with 23 matches played apiece

He is among the pool of locally based players (32) who are training and from whom, nine will be selected to join the 15 foreign based players for a training camp in Egypt ahead of the Tanzanian match.

These locally based players will play against a regional select side (Kampala) this coming Saturday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

The 24 players who trained on Monday morning:

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Defenders: Filbert Obenchan (KCCA), Paul Willa (Police), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Brian Majwega (Maroons), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA), Paul Baker Mbowa (URA),

Midfielders: Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA), Allan Okello (KCCA), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA C)

Forwards: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons), Juma Balinya (Police), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa)

Unattached: Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Training programme:

11th -15th March 2019 training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March- FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm- Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019- Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo.

17th March 2019-Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019- (24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt)

23rd March 2019- (24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania)

24th March 2019 Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)