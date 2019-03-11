KICC race past Patidar to remain top in Division 1 T20 Championship

Game1: KICC 168/6 Suleiman Sharif (80) Cosmas Kyewuta (3/25) in 20 overs beat Partidar 115/10 Derrick Bakunzi (36) in 19.5 overs by 53 runs. Man of match : Suleiman Sharif.

KICC 168/6 Suleiman Sharif (80) Cosmas Kyewuta (3/25) in 20 overs beat 115/10 Derrick Bakunzi (36) in 19.5 overs by 53 runs. Suleiman Sharif. Game 2: Partidar 103/9 Hiral Patel (37) Hanumant Katkar (5/22) in 20 overs lost to KICC 105/4 Simon Sesazi (28) in 17.5 overs by 6 wickets. Man of match: Hanumant Katkar.*

Early pace-setters KICC remained top of the Division 1 table after making light work of Patidar.

KICC have won all their three games so far to underline their intentions as contenders for the main prize.

Despite always being strong competitors in T20 and managing to reach the finals of the T20 league last season, KICC have somehow never won the T20 league.

Captain Hanumant Katkar led from the front with a five-wicket haul in the first game as KICC wrapped up Patidar for 115 all out after they had set a big 168/6 with Sulaiman Sharif (80) the anchor of the innings for KICC.

There was no redemption for Patidar in the afternoon as Hanumant Katkar and his troops were more clinical bowling out Patidar for 103 and even though they took their time in the chase KICC was able to win easily by six wickets.

The wins keep KICC firmly rooted at the top of the Division 1 table as they wait for their competition to sort themselves out below them.

The Division 1 T20 championship is played on a round robin format with the top four teams competing in the play offs.