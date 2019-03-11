Kirya proud of his boys despite Cup exit

Action between Kyetume and Wakiso Giants at the Nakisunga Ssaza ground (PHOTO: Wakiso Giants Media)

Wakiso Giants coach Ibrahim Kirya says he is proud of his charges despite the Uganda Cup quarterfinal defeat.

The Purple Sharks lost 4-1 in a penalty shootout after being tied at goalless after extra time at Nakisunga Ssaza Ground.

“It was a good fight from the boys,” said Kirya. “We were unfortunate in normal time and extra time and penalties are a lottery,” he added.

If we were told to bow at the quarterfinals before start of the competition, we would take it so we have to move on. Ibrahim Kirya

Kirya now says the focus turns to the Fufa Big League where they lead the Elgon Group with 32 points, six points clear of second-placed Kyetume FC.

The focus now turns to our primary goal which is promotion to the top tier division. We have six finals and we have to move on and stay focused. Ibrahim Kirya

Wakiso Giants host Kyetume in the next league match at Bugembe on March 21.