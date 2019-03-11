Kyetume ejects Wakiso Giants to reach Uganda Cup last four stage

Action between Kyetume and Wakiso Giants at the Nakisunga Ssaza ground (PHOTO: Wakiso Giants Media)

2018/19 Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal 1 | Saturday, 9th March 2019

Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

Quarterfinal 2 | Sunday, 10th March 2019

Kyetume 0 (4)-0 (1) Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants

Quarterfinal 3 | Monday, 11th March 2019

Express Vs BUL – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (3 PM)

Kyetume Football Club eliminated Wakiso Giants out of the Uganda Cup at the quarter final stage, following a 4-1 post match penalty victory that proceeded a goal-less 120 minutes of action at the Nakisunga Ssaza play ground on Sunday.

Denis Lubowa, M. Sande, second half subsistute Ibrahim Kazindula and former Uganda Cranes international Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe all scored from the penalty mark past goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi.

Midfielder Ivan Kiweewa was the only Wakiso Giants player to score.

Kyetume goalkeeper Ismail Zziwa foiled Clinton Kamugisha and James Kasibante.

This was the during the second quarter final of the annual Uganda Cup competition, a knock out event played since 1971.

Jackson ‘Mia-Mia’ Mayanja and Allan Kabonge’s coached side thus seals their first ever appearence in the semi-finals.

They join Bright Stars who out-witted Nebbi Central 1-0 at the Luo stadium in Nebbi on Saturday.

The Uganda Cup quarter finals continue on Monday, Express will face off with BUL at Wankulukuku before the quarterfinals shall wind up on Tuesday when Proline hosts Vipers at Lugogo.

The semifinals are played on a home and away basis.

For starters, the defending champions KCCA were eliminated by Tooro United 4-1 in penalties after a one all draw in normal time at the stage of 32.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation cup.

Other Quarterfinal Fixture:

Tuesday, 12th March 2019: Proline Vs Vipers – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)