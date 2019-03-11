Onyango targets history ahead of Tanzania duel

Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango has sent a warning to neighbours Tanzania that he wants to complete the Africa Nations Cup 2019 qualifiers without conceding goal.

The Cranes are already through to the finals to be hosted by Egypt as they lead group with unassailable points but Taifa Stars need maximum points to join the 1978 finalists.

“We are going to Tanzania with a serious mission to win,” Onyango told BBC Sport. “We know they [Tanzania] need a victory to qualify, but we are determined to keep our unbeaten run in the qualifiers,” he added.

“I want to make history by not conceding a goal in the qualifiers because that means a lot for me.

Nevertheless, Onyango admits the game will be tough as the two opponents know each well.

“But it is not always easy playing against Tanzania because they know us well and that perhaps explains why we even drew 0-0 in Kampala in the first leg.

“It is going to be an explosive game because Tanzania are hosts and they need the win more than we do since we have already qualified.

“But beating them in Dar es Salaam will mean a lot.”

The Taifa Stars haven’t qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals since 1980 but a win against Cranes will end the jinx.