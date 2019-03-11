SKLPS humble Tornado Bee, Challengers and Kutchi Tigers share spoils

Entebbe Oval: Kutchi Tigers Vs Challengers
- Game 1: Kutchi Tigers 99/9 Jitendra Gorasiya (29) In 20 Overs Lost To Challengers 103/3 Zephania Arinaitwe (50), ShazadKamal (40) In 13.2 Overs By 7 Wickets. Man of
match: ZephaniaArinaitwe.
- Game 2: Kutchi Tigers 131/4 Dhansuk Jesani (62) In 20 Overs Beat Challengers 64/10 Steven Wabose (22) In 13.5 Overs By 67 Runs. Man of the Match: Dhansuk Jesani.
Kyambogo Oval: Tornado Bees Vs SKLPS
- Game 1: Tornado Bees 129/9 Nicholas Kebba (39) In 20 Overs Lost To SKLPS 130/6 Mansukh Gorasiya (53) In 19 Overs By 4 Wickets. Man of the match: Mansukh Gorasiya.
- Game 2: Tornado Bees 110/8 Akbar Baig (19) In 20 Overs Lost To SKLPS 111/7 Mansukh Gorasiya (36) Akbar Baig (5/9) In 20 Overs By 3 Wickets.
At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, the spoils were shared as Kutchi Tigers was able to even out their morning loss against Challengers.
A half ton from youngster Zephaniah Arinaitwe plus a solid 40 from Shahzad Kamal helped Challengers defeat Kutchi by 7 wickets in the morning.
In the afternoon game, Kutchi Tigers came back fighting and a spirited knock from Jesani Dhansuk (62) was the difference as Kutchi managed to bowl out Challengers for a paltry 64 giving the
A win for either team means they stay in touch with run away leaders KICC as they compete in a round robin with the top 4 teams qualifying for the knock outs.
In Kyambogo, Division 1 newcomers SKLPS defeated four-time league winners Tornado Bee in both games.
SKLPS who were put to the sword last week by KICC managed to get their act together led by a determined Manuskh Gorasiya who struck a measured half ton in the morning and a useful 36 in the second game.
Akbar Baig of Tornado Bee got a fiver for just nine runs but it was only good for a
The losses by Tornado Bee peg them back and they will need to work very hard in their remaining games if they are to make to the knock outs.