SKLPS humble Tornado Bee, Challengers and Kutchi Tigers share spoils

Entebbe Oval: Kutchi Tigers Vs Challengers

Game 1: Kutchi Tigers 99/9 Jitendra Gorasiya (29) In 20 Overs Lost To Challengers 103/3 Zephania Arinaitwe (50), ShazadKamal (40) In 13.2 Overs By 7 Wickets. Man of match : Zephania Arinaitwe.

Game 2: Kutchi Tigers 131/4 Dhansuk Jesani (62) In 20 Overs Beat Challengers 64/10 Steven Wabose (22) In 13.5 Overs By 67 Runs. Man of the Match: Dhansuk Jesani.

Kyambogo Oval: Tornado Bees Vs SKLPS

Game 1: Tornado Bees 129/9 Nicholas Kebba (39) In 20 Overs Lost To SKLPS 130/6 Mansukh Gorasiya (53) In 19 Overs By 4 Wickets. Man of the match: Mansukh Gorasiya.

Game 2: Tornado Bees 110/8 Akbar Baig (19) In 20 Overs Lost To SKLPS 111/7 Mansukh Gorasiya (36) Akbar Baig (5/9) In 20 Overs By 3 Wickets.

Challengers

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, the spoils were shared as Kutchi Tigers was able to even out their morning loss against Challengers.

A half ton from youngster Zephaniah Arinaitwe plus a solid 40 from Shahzad Kamal helped Challengers defeat Kutchi by 7 wickets in the morning.

In the afternoon game, Kutchi Tigers came back fighting and a spirited knock from Jesani Dhansuk (62) was the difference as Kutchi managed to bowl out Challengers for a paltry 64 giving the tigers a 67 run win.

A win for either team means they stay in touch with run away leaders KICC as they compete in a round robin with the top 4 teams qualifying for the knock outs.

In Kyambogo, Division 1 newcomers SKLPS defeated four-time league winners Tornado Bee in both games.

SKLPS who were put to the sword last week by KICC managed to get their act together led by a determined Manuskh Gorasiya who struck a measured half ton in the morning and a useful 36 in the second game.

Akbar Baig of Tornado Bee got a fiver for just nine runs but it was only good for a mention but was not decisive when it came to the final result.

The losses by Tornado Bee peg them back and they will need to work very hard in their remaining games if they are to make to the knock outs.