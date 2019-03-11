Umony shoots Express into the Uganda Cup semi-finals

Brian ‘Super man’ Umony scored the lone goal of the game as Express beat BUL at Wankulukuku Stadium (Photo: Pira)

Uganda Cup 2018/19 (Quarterfinal 3)

Express 1-0 BUL

Other results:

Quarterfinal 1 : Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

: Nebbi Central Bright Stars Quarterfinal 2: Kyetume 0 (4)-0 (1) Wakiso Giants

Brian ‘Super man’ Umony is alive.

His only strike just two minutes into Express’ home game against BUL at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium inspired the Red Eagles to the semi-finals of the prestigious Uganda Cup on Monday.

Umony beat goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo inside the goal area off Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye cross from the left after just two minutes.

From then onwards, the George Ssimwogerere’s charges defended gallantly to progress to the semi-finals enroute their 11th Uganda Cup title since 2007.

Moments after Umony’s goal, BUL won a free-kick on the right, 30 yards away.

Douglas Owori arrived late at the back post off Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama’s delivery from the resultant free-kick.

Mid way the first half, Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga recovered from a knock by winger James Otim who reacted faster to a long diagonal ball delivered by left back Richard Matovu.

Three minutes to the half hour mark, BUL had an attempt from distance by captain Jimmy Kulaba.

Towards the end of the opening stanza, Express striker Umony collided with Kulaba and the forward had a facial injury that necessitated attention of the medics.

Upon kick off of the second half, BUL called for the opening change, two minutes after restart of play.

Defender Abdul Mayanja replaced towering central midfielder Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama.

Referee Musa Howard cautioned Mayanja six minutes after he was introduced for a rough tackle on Lawrence Kigonya.

Express stylish midfielder Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye limped out for the ever improving left footer Davis Mayanja on 63 minutes.

BUL called for their second change on 66 minutes. Right back Umaru Mukobe was rested for left winger Ezikiel Katende.

Express had a chance to double the scores but Mayanja was hesitant to shoot inside the goal area before his shot got blocked by defender Willis Otong.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, it was Express again with a clear cut scoring moment.

Ibrahim Kayiwa was denied during a one against one incident by goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Express’ second change witnessed striker Tony Odur take over midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa’s slot on 76 minutes.

Yunus Sibira tested Express’ goalkeeper Muwanga with a fierce free-kick, 25 yards away.

Express completed their changes with Pius Mbidde taking over Disan Galiwango’s place with four minutes to play.

Michael Birungi got cautioned for time wasting as the minutes trickled down.

Express endured the final minutes with splendid defending to win the contest much to the amusement of the famous Red Army.

The Red Eagles joins Bright Stars and Kyetume the semi-finals.

Proline hosts Vipers in the last Uganda Cup duel on Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI:

Mathias Muwanga (GK), Issac Mutanga, Arthur Kiggundu, John Revita, Charles Musoke, Ibrahim Kayiwa (76’ Tonny Odur), Lawrence Kigoonya, Frank Zaga Tumwesigye (63’ Davis Mayanja), Disan Galiwango (88’ Pius Mbidde), Michael Birungi, Brian Umony

Subs Not Used:

Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Eric Kambale, Shafiq Nana Kakeeto, Charles Lubega

Technical Bench:

Head Coach: George Ssimwogerere

Assistant Coach: James Magala

Trainer: Hassan Mubiru

Third Coach: Ayub Balyejjusa

Goalkeeping coach: Ivan Ntambi

Doctors: Ibrahim Musa Kinaabi & Keith Walusimbi

BUL XI:

Hannighton Sebwalunyo (G.K), Umar Mukobe (66’ Ezikiel Katende), Richard Matovu, Jimmy Kulaba, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, James Otim, Yunus Sibira, Joshua Lubwama (48’ Abdul Mayanja), Timothy Douglas Owori, Jean Pierre Kambale Muhindo

Subs Not Used:

Paul Mujapwani (G.K), Hakim Magombe, Musa Malunda, Daniel Shabena, Richard Wadyaka

Team Manager: Peter Onen