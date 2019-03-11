Uganda Cranes midfielder Opondo scores for Danish club

Moses Opondo (right) celebrates the opener (PHOTO: Nordjyske)

Danish Superliga:



Vejle Boldklub 1-1 Vendsyssel FF



Uganda Cranes midfielder Moses Opondo continues to progress with fine form at the right timing.

Opondo’s Vendsyssel FF shared the spoils on the road to Vejle Boldklub in a Danish Superliga contest played at the Vejle arena.

As early as 8 minutes, the Ugandan had already found the back of the net with an explicit left foot curl inside the goal area to put the visiting Vendsyssel FF into the lead. (Watch Opondo’s goal).

This was Opondo’s fourth goal of the season, coming at just the right moment when he was summoned to the Uganda Cranes team in preparation for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier away to Tanzania.

Nilsson Gustaf’s late strike marked a remarkable come back for the home team.

Vendsyssel FF stays 12th on the 14-team log with a home contest against Nordsjaelland on Sunday, 17th March 2019.