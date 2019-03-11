Watendwa claims 2WD championship lead as Ssenkumba wins in Mukono

Fred Ssenkumba’s Toyota Runx (Photo: John Batanudde)

The second round of the National Rally Championship proved a disaster to the Two-wheel drive category.

Only Fred Ssenkumba and Samuel Watendwa finished the event of the eleven two-wheel drive category crews that started on Saturday.

However, it was Ssenkumba in a Toyota Runx who secured the class victory from Mukono.

The former class champion was on his first outing of the season.

Fred Ssenkumba and co-driver (Photo: John Batanudde)

Samuel Watendwa survived a series of misfortunes on Sunday to register another category podium finish of the season.

The Toyota starlet driver collected enough points to place him top of the standings with 30 points from two events.

“This event was not the best for us. We really suffered with mechanical issues in the last stages; we kept stopping to fix the car.

“But we are happy we finished and got some points. We plan to continue our strategy of collecting maximum points from every event,” said Watendwa.

Samuel Watendwa and co-driver (Photo: John Batanudde)

The 2WD season opener winner Godfrey Nsereko ended his contest after rolling in the eighth stage.

Ismail Waliggo, Sadat Negomba, Frank Tatya, Umar Kakyama, Charles Ssansa, Gilberto Balondemu were among the class causalities.

Provisional 2WD drivers’ standings