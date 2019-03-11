Yasin Nasser elated by best career finish

Yasin Nasser’s GVB at the super special stage (Photo by: John Batanudde)

Yasin Nasser was undoubtedly the driver of the weekend Mukono rally with another impressive performance.

The Moil Rally Team driver finished in second position overall to register his best career finish.

Nasser and Ali Katumba in a Subaru GVB R4 registered the third fastest times on the opening day and drove his way up at the end of the rally.

He was two minutes and seven seconds behind event winner Ronald Sebuguzi.

“It was a great run for us in the two days. Second position was never our target this weekend but our strategy paid off beyond our expectations,” said Nasser.

It was the second outing for Nasser in the Subaru GVB and the weekend’s result was proof that he is mastering the car.

“I cannot really say we have learnt the car yet. We have not done even 40% of what the car can do. But all I can say we are really enjoying it and learning a new thing each day.

“We shall continue to take cautiously. We expect to improve event by event since real race gives the best training. I also attribute the car performance to my service crew,” he added.

Moil rally team (Photo by; John Batanudde)

A second position in Mukono put the Moil rally team crew in third position on the NRC standings with 115 points.

Nasser is however not being carried away by the weekend result as expectations for a possible championship charge now begin to set in.

“It will be early for us to fight for the title. We shall just try to pray for more finishes this year and see how we can end the year. But for the title, it is not on our list just yet,” he said.