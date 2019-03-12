Ayew brothers in, Gyan omitted as Ghana Black Stars name team to face Kenya

Asamoah Gyan (second right) is not part of the Ghana Black Stars team to face Kenya (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group F):

Saturday, 23 rd March 2019

March 2019 Ghana Black Stars Vs Kenya Harambee Stars

Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

Ghana Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah named 24 players for their home game against Kenya Harambee Stars in the last AFCON group F qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23 March, 2019.

Veteran Asamoah Gyan, 33, currently in Turkey with Kayserispor Football Club was omitted from the team for lack of game time.

There are slots however for the Ayew brothers Jordan and Andre.

Jordan plies his trade with Crystal Palace and Andre is at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Among the 24 players, there is only one home based player, goalkeeper Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko.

The other two goalkeepers are Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) and Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France).

The defenders on the team are Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) and Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Jordan Ayew (right) is part of the Ghana Black Stars team to face Kenya (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Andre Ayew leads the cast of midfielders. The others include Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England) and Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

There are four forwards Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) and AFC Wimbledon’s Kwasi Appiah.

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE Ghana taking on Cameroon at the last AFCON in Gabon. Ghana has already booked their slot at AFCON 2019 in Egypt (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Both Ghana and Kenya have already qualified for the AFCON and the game will be contested on the basis of who tops the group.

10 man Kenya beat Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi during the first leg last September.

Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku diverted a cross past own goalkeeper Richard Ofori for the lone goal on the day.

The game in Accra which shall be officiated by Botswana’s Joshua Bondo will therefore be a plot for the star studded Ghanaians to revenge.

Kenya currently leads group F with 7 points, one better of Kenya.

Full Ghana Black Stars summoned team:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forwards: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK)