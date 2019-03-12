Bwete pleased with Mukono Rally performance

John Batanudde Samuel Bwete

Samuel Bwete was pleased with his performance during the second round of the National Rally Championship at his home ground in Mukono.

Bwete and co-driver Urban Mulindwa sustained the tight competition turning their day one tenth position to finish seventh overall on Sunday.

“This event provided a great start for me into the season. We really tried to be competitive enough to get a decent position. And our position was good enough,” said Bwete.

The seventh position comes as the best result Bwete has registered with his Evo IX.

“We had so many problems with the car last season. We had to fix it thoroughly before we start racing this year. So far we are happy with the results we got in Mukono.

“We expect to take on all the remaining of the season and aim at more good results,” he added.

Bwete is targeting a top five finish on the NRC standings.