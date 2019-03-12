Dolly, Zungu named in South Africa’s squad for Afcon Libya clash

Keegan Dolly

South Africa Coach Stuart Baxter has named a 24-man squad for the crucial Afcon 2019 qualifier against Libya with Keegan Dolly and Bongani Zulu.

The duo who plies their trade in France is just returning from injuries and their inclusion caught almost everyone by surprise.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach defended the decision insisting they need everyone.

“It’s good to have almost everyone back on board because there is no doubt how crucial this match is – no one needs a reminder of that,” Baxter told BBC Sport. “We are well aware of what we need to do – the mission is clear, win your match and you are safe,” added Baxter.

The Bafana Bafana need just a point to qualify from Group E along with Nigeria but Baxter says they won’t play for a draw in Tunis where they will be hosted by Libya.

“It is very dangerous to play for a draw as it can come back to bite you – the match will dictate how we handle things but our approach from the onset is to go out there and win the match.”

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sfiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits)

Midfielders: Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, ENGLAND), Thulani Serero (Vitesse FC), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, FRANCE), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, FRANCE), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebo Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, FRANCE), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint Gilloise, BELGIUM), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam)