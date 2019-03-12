Lwakataka eyeing more after Mukono success

Ponsiano Lwakataka(R) and Samuel Mugisha (photo by: John Batanudde)

Ponsiano Lwakataka secured fourth place in the weekend Mukono rally but that was more than he had asked for as he debuted his new car; the Subaru N12B.

Lwakataka exhibited great composure to complete the event; despite a late scare in the ultimate stage.

“First, I want to appreciate all my sponsors and fans who made this possible. I am sure they are happy with the results too.

“The event gave us the best lessons about the new car. We encountered a number of issues, from the difficulties. I was so challenged having had to deal with the left hand drive. I was forced to go slow especially in corners,” said Lwakataka.

John Batanudde Ponsiano Lwakataka’s new car; Subaru N12B (photo by: John Batanudde)

Having got himself under some mileage with the Subaru, Lwakataka says there is certainly more to look forward too in the upcoming event next month.

“We now know what the car can do. We have managed to spot out a number of issues which we are going to work out before the next event.

“I plan to do a few trainings with the car to master the Lefthand drive. By the next event, I will be ready to compete for victory,” he asserted.