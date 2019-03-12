Mbokani recalled to DR Congo after two year absence

Diumerici Mbokani

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge has recalled veteran striker Dieumerci Mbokani ahead of the crucial qualifier against Liberia at home on March 24.

The former Hull City forward has been absent from the national team for two years with his last appearance in the Leopards jersey coming at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

DR Congo must beat Liberia in the Group G match to stand any chance of qualifying for this year’s finals in Egypt in a group where all teams stand a chance to qualify.

The group is led by Zimbabwe on 8 points followed by Liberia on 7, DR Congo have 6 and Congo Brazzaville 5.

Mbokani has scored 18 goals in 40 appearances for DR Congo and has played in three Afcon finals in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Ibenge has however left out Gael Kakuta who plays for La Liga side Rayo Valencano, Turkey based Wilfred Abro Moke and Neeskens Kebano who is with Premier League club Fulham.

Established internationals Yannick Bolasie and Cedric Bakambu are part of the 24 man squad.

DR Congo squad:

Goalkeepers: Auguy Katembwe Kalambay (SM Sanga Balende), Ley Matampi Mvumi (Al-Ansar, Saudi Arabia), Anthony Mossi Ngawu (FC Chiasso, Switzerland)

Defenders: Issama Mpeko Djos (TP Mazembe), Djuma Shabani Wadol, Glody Ngonda Muzinga, Padou Bompunga Botuli (all AS Vita Club), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham, England), Bobo Ungenda Muselenge (Primeiro de Agusto, Angola), Christian Luyindama Nekadio (Galatasaray, Turkey), Merveille Bope Bokadi (Standard Liege, Belgium), Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Midfielders: Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City, England), Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto, Portugal), Paul-José Mpoku Ebunge (Standard Liege, Belgium), Tresor Mabi Mputu (TP Mazembe), Fabrice Luamba Ngoma, Nelson Omba Munganga (both AS Vita Club), Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock, Scotland)

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan, China), Yannick Bolasie (Anderlecht, Belgium), Dieumerci Mbokani Bezua, Jonathan Bolingi (both Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Elia Lina Meschack (TP Mazembe)