Murungi, Nuwagaba make final squad for U19 World Cup Qualifiers

For Pascal Murungi and Edwin Nuwagaba the inclusion on the U19 team to Namibia for the Africa Qualifiers is a dream come true. Both players still learning their craft Pascal as a budding all rounder while Edwin is a spin who can bat were outsiders once the training squad was announced.

For Pascal its a bigger dream coming from the cricket crazy region, his performances for his school Nyakasura have not gone unnoticed and its no surprise he makes the final 14 man team.

For Edwin time has been on his side since he made his league debut with Wanderers Cricket Club two years ago and since then he was able to make the U15 squad in 2017 that was victorious in Nairobi before making a full season debut with Aziz Damani development side. He is more famous for being the young brother to the aggressive opening batsman Zephaniah Arinaitwe but he is boy enough to hold his own. He makes the squad as a promising spinner and handy batsman who can grind when needed.

The 14 man squad that was announced yesterday will be led by Frank Akankwasa and he will be assisted by Zephaniah Arinaitwe. Both players are still fresh from a month long stint in Southafrica and will be boosted by the return of the five squad members who had an extended stay at Sanjay farm.

The team will be battling six other nations namely hosts Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, Sieraleon, Tanzania and neighbors Kenya. The top nation after the round robin will qualify automatically for the world cup while the second nation while have to go through a qualifier to make it the World Cup in 2020.

The team is expected to leave Kampala on Thursday night and arrive in Windhoek on Friday before taking on Kenya in their 1st game on Sunday.

Full Team

1. Frank Akankwasa 2. Zephaniah Arinaitwe 3. John Gabula 4. Ronald Opio 5. Simon Oketcho 6. Juma Miyagi 7. Munir Ismail 8. Pascal Murungi. 9. Trevor Bukenya 10. Edwin Nuwgaba 11. Ashraf Senkubuge 12. Ramathan Ochimi 13. Perry Wazombe 14. Ronald Opio

Reserves

1. Cyrus Kakuru 2. Robert Ajuna