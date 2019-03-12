Wasswa Bbosa (second left) and an injured Rashid Toha (fourth from left) with the UBL officials at Torino Bar and Restaurant, Lugogo (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Monthly Awards):

Best Player of February: Rashid Toha (Onduparaka)

Rashid Toha (Onduparaka) Best Coach of February: Wasswa Bbosa (Tooro United)

The Uganda Premier League handed over the month of February best coach and player accolades on Monday evening at Torino Bar and R estaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Onduparaka Football Club captain Rashid Toha and Tooro United’s tactician Wasswa Bbosa were named the best player and coach for month of February respectively.

Toha was the pick ahead of KCCA’s Nicholas Kasozi and URA’s Shafiq Kagimu on the three-man shortlist for the player’s gong that came with Shs 1M.

During the period, Toha was twice named man of the match, and scored two goals from the back on a team where doubles as captain.

Initially, Police’s Juma Balinya who had an exceptional period during the month was omitted deliberately for the religious factor owing to the fact that it contravenes with his beer sponsor.

A limping Toha who held clutches was visibly excited by the prize and its accompanying money.

I am very happy having won the Pilsner player of the month for February 2019. This is a push factor for me to continue working hard as a person and teammates. I thank the rest of the Onduparaka Football club family with the players, coaches, management and fans. Rashid ‘Mertsacker’ Toha, Onduparaka FC Captain

Toha gets his plaque from the UBL officials at Torino Bar in Lugogo, Kampala

Similarly, Bbosa was rewarded with a cash prize of Shs 1M.

Bbosa beat Vipers’ Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma to the gong.

The prizes were handed over by Uganda Breweries officials led by the Head of B eer Estella Muzito, Pilsner Brand Manager Edgar Kihumuro among others.

The UBL delegation was flanked by a couple of Uganda Premier League officials led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani, league manager Paul Kabaikaramu, Gordon Roy Mundeyi and UPL board member Guy Francis Kawuma.

I feel honoured having been appreciated for my efforts in the month of February 2019. This accolade will inspire me and my team to keep focused for a great future ahead. Wasswa Bbosa, Tooro United Head coach

Wasswa Bbosa gets his Shs 1,000,000 cash prize from UPL board member Guy Francis Kawuma

The player and monthly Uganda Premier League awards are jointly supported by Pilsner, a brand from Uganda Breweries Limited.

They were initiated primarily to reward the excelling players and coaches during a given month, a way of appreciating talent and rewarding the efforts of these sports personalities.

Besides the monthly awards, there are also player of the match accolades, coming with a plaque and Shs 100,000 cash prize.