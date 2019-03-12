Police Vs Paidha Black Preview: Cops seek resurgence

Wednesday, March 13

StarTimes S tadium , Lugogo 4pm

Hassan Gaata Kalega will be important for Police against Paidha Black Angels [Photo: John Batanudde]

Police will be eager to put an end of the bad run in the league when they host Paidha Black Angels at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

The Cops are on a five match winless streak and failure to beat bottom placed Paidha will be a kind of crisis at the club.

The visitors edged the reverse fixture 2-1 in what was the second game of the season at Green Light stadium, Arua.

“We can’t afford to slip up,” said Coach Abdallah Mubiru. “There are no easy games at the moment as they are fighting for their lives but we shall do all necessary to win,” he added.

The hosts will rely on the brilliance of leading goal scorer Juma Balinya as well as Johnson Odong for goals with Paul Willa, Edgar Bwogi and Ivan Bukenya.

Paidha Black Angels will rely on Dickens Okwir for inspiration as they seek to move from the bottom of the table.