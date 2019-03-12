Proline 2-1 Vipers: Bonyo extra time header dumps Venoms out of Uganda Cup

Uganda Cup 2018-19 (Quarter final 4)

Proline 2-1 Vipers (After Extra Time)

John Batanudde Proline players celebrate (Photo: John Batanudde)

Pre-tournament favourites Vipers Sports Club are out of this season’s Uganda Cup.

This follows a hard fought 2-1 win for Proline Football Club, won deep in extra time.

Noordin Bunjo and second half substitute Ibrahim Bonyo were both on target for Shafik Bisaso’s coached side.

Bunjo’s opener came after 24 minutes before Vipers’ captain Tadeo Lwanga headed home the equalizer with 15 minutes to the end of normal time to send the match into extra time before the late drama.

Earlier in the opening stanza, the home side was the better one dominating the midfield for the first 35 minutes.

Steven Desse Mukwala was rested for midfielder Moses Waiswa towards the end of the first 45 minutes.

Six minutes into the second half, Vipers called for their second change. Abraham Ndugwa paved way for Hamis Diego Kiiza.

Kiiza’s impact was felt almost immediately, winning two quick corners in succession.

Ten minutes in the second half, Proline pulled off their captain Bunjo for Hakim Kiwanuka.

Daniel Sserunkuma (left) fights for possession with Richard Ajuna and Sam ‘Tiyo’ Kintu

Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma hit the cross bar after 63 minutes.

Bright Anukani missed a free-header inside the goal area to double Proline’s goal advantage on 67 minutes.

The visitors go their equalizer through captain Tadeo Lwanga’s bullet header off Innocent Wafula’s cross after a quick corner from Ibrahim Kiyemba on 75 minutes.

John Batanudde Taddeo Lwanga carried the ball to the centre after scoring the equaliser in company of Hamis Kiiza (Photo: John Batanudde)

Proline made a 90th minute substitution when Ibrahim Wamanah, on loan from KCCA limped out for another Ibrahim entity, Bonyo.

Vipers lost Tadeo Lwanga through injury and his slot was taken over by Rahmat Ssenfuka as the first half of extra time kicked off.

Kiiza assumed over the captain’s responsibilities.

Vipers hit the cross bar for the second time in the game when defender Halid Lwaliwa headed Moses Waiswa’s corner kick from the right.

There was a penalty shout turned down when Vipers’ defender Thembo held the ball in the forbidden area after 110 minutes.

On the counter, Kiiza looped the goalkeeper for the goal but the effort was disallowed for off side .

John Batanudde Hamis Kiiza’s goal was disallowed for offside (Photo: John Batanudde)

With six minutes to the end of the 120 minutes, Hakim Kiwanuka combined with fellow subsistute with a teasing cross from the right well met by an air borne Bonyo who headed home for the second goal.

The strike was well celebrated by the Proline faithful and the neutrals alike.

2-1 it ended as Proline booked their berth at the last four stage to join Bright Stars, Kyetume and Express.

The draws for the semifinal will be held next week.

John Batanudde Vipers players

Team Line Ups:

Proline XI: Hassan Matovu, Saka Mpiima, Richard Ajuna, Ibrahim Ssendi, Mustafa Mujuzi, Sam Kintu, Noordin Bunjo (56’ Hakim Kiwanuka), Joseph Mandela, Bright Anukani, Ivan Bogere, Ibrahim Wamannah (90’ Ibrahim Bonyo)

Subs Not Used: Micheal Muhumuza (G.K), James Begesa, Arnold Sserunjogi, Emmanuel Asiku, Allan Gerald Egaku, Ismail Kabugu

Vipers XI: Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Azizi Kayondo, Thembo, Halid Lwaliwa, Tadeo Lwanga (91’ Rahmat Ssenfuka), Innocent Wafula, Abraham Ndugwa (56’ Hamis Kiiza), Steven Desse Mukwala (40’ Moses Waiswa), Tito Okello, Daniel Sserunkuma

Subs Not Used: Mugolofa (G.K), Henry Katongole, Karim, Brian Kalumba