Proline Vs Vipers Preview: Final quarter final showdown at Lugogo

Abraham Ndugwa has been impressive for Vipers in the Uganda Cup (Photo: John Batanudde)

: Proline Vs Vipers At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (3 PM)

FUFA Big League outfit Proline Football Club will entertain 2017/18 Uganda Premier League champions Vipers in a Uganda Cup quarter final at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

This will be final quarter final match before the semi-finals come knocking.

Vipers are also the last season’s losing finalists in the Uganda Cup (lost 1-0 to eventual winners KCCA) and will target a slot at the last four stage for the second successive season.

Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma’s side are clear cut favourites coming to this match given the squad depth and pedigree status.

With household names as Moses Waiswa, Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Tom Masiko, Abraham Ndugwa, Duncan Sseninde, Geofrey Wasswa, Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, Ibrahim Kiyemba, young promising defender Azizi Kayondo and many others, Vipers’ team on paper is indomitable.

Team Proline is coached by former Express and SC Villa coach Shafiq Bisaso, leading a cast of youngsters with the determination and zeal to play their hearts out.

Newly summoned Uganda Cranes wonder boy Bright Anukani, Musitafa Mujjuzi, former Vipers Junior Team players Noordin Bunjo, Ibrahim Ssendi, Isma Kabugu, Hakim Kiwanuka, Ibrahim Wamanah (on loan from KCCA) will be some of the players that Proline will start with to assemble a good side.

Shafiq Bisaso talks to some of his players (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

We are ready for Vipers at our own play ground. The players are focused and ready to display the best brand of football. We are not under any sort of pressure like our opponents. We have nothing to lose Shafik Bisaso, Proline Head coach

The winner joins Bright Stars, Kyetume and BUL at the last four stage whose draws will be held in the coming week at a venue yet to be confirmed.

For starters, the semi-finals are played on a home and away basis over the two legs.

Uganda Cup quarter final results:

Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Kyetume 0 (4)-0 (1) Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Express 1-0 BUL