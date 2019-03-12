Rugby Cranes 7s intensify training drills for Hong Kong Sevens

Rugby 7’s players during a late training session at Kyadondo on Monday, 11th March 2019 (PHOTO: Pivot)

Hong Kong 7s: April 5 – 17, 2019

With less than a month to the Hong Kong Sevens kick off, Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s team has stepped up its training programme as they to improve on the 2017 quarter final finish at the tournament.

Former Kenya Sevens strength and conditioning coach, Geoffrey Kimani has joined the Rugby Cranes 7s side’s technical bench to work with Tolbert Onyango.

Kimani’s is here to support the Ugandan team’s efforts to adequately prepare for the tricky Hong Kong tournament.

Kimani is not a stranger to the Rugby Cranes 7s as he was also part of the teams 2017 success.

The group of Rugby Cranes players pose for a group photo (PHOTO: PIVOT)

Team skipper Phillip Wokorach is eager, as well as the rest of his other teammates for the tournament due next month.

We are ready for the battle ahead of us, and we are hopeful that we shall be successful in Hong Kong Michael Wokorach, Rugby 7’s captain

Coach Tolbert Onyango (right) with the strength and conditioning coach, Geoffrey Kimani (PHOTO: PIVOT)

The Hong Kong 7’s is arguably the most valued leg of the World Rugby Sevens series circuit.

It is the seventh tournament on the sevens’ series 2018-2019 calendar, which acts as the principal route for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This year, it will kick off on Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Uganda Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer (CEO) sings praise of the official team sponsors, UBL.

We are grateful to UBL under Guinness for their support towards rugby development in the country over the past three years. Thanks to their support, the Rugby 7s have ably represented Uganda on the global stage and as a result, we have witnessed an increase in the number of fans Ramsey Olinga, Uganda Rugby Union CEO

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Michael Wokorach in action (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Yet again, the Hong Kong 7’s promises to be highly competitive, with 15 core men’s teams and 11 core women’s teams battling for the title.

The boys will be competing against the 2018 defending champions and other teams like England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Rugby Cranes 7s radiate the important attribute of boldness which Guinness has come to be known for over the years. With every leg of the sevens series they have played at, they have shown that they are made of more and it is for that reason that our passion for rugby keeps growing Cathy Twesigye, UBL Brand Manager, Premium Beers.

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE Justin Kimono tackling in one of Uganda Rugby Cranes’ matches (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

The team trains two times a week (Monday and Friday) at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.