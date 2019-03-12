Six uncapped players in Ghana squad to face Kenya

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has included six uncapped players in the squad to face Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The two nations are already through to the finals due in Egypt mid year but the Black Stars would love to end the qualification on a high with victory against a side they lost to in Nairobi.

The six uncapped players in Appiah’s squad include three from local top tier side Asante Kotoko who are holding the flag in the Caf Confederation Cup, along with Belgium-based Joseph Aidoo, Portugal-based Alhassan Wakaso and Turkey-based Caleb Ekuban.

But the squad also has established internationals like Jordan Ayew, his brother Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso.

However, there is no place for long time captain Asamoah Gyan who plies his trade in Turkey with Kayserispor.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Lumor Agbenyenu (Göztepe SK, Turkey), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Nuhu Kassim (Hoffenheim, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), John Boye (Metz, France), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko), Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães, Portugal), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forwards: Caleb Ansah Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, England)