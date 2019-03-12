Tom Olaba: Is he the man in charge of Vipers dressing room?

Tom Olaba watching on StarTimes stadium, Lugogo [Photo: John Batanudde]

Former Kenyan international Tom Olaba could be the man in charge of the dressing room at three time champions Vipers SC.

The former AFC Leopards was cited at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo as Vipers were bundled out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup 2-1 in extra time.

With support of crutches, Olaba who also featured for Bata Bullets (Big Bullets) of Malawi stormed the dressing room at half time and was heard giving team talk moments after interim coach Michael Nam Ouma had done with his part.

Tom Olaba [Photo: John Batanudde]

By then, the Venoms were 1-0 down after Noordin Bunjo had put the hosts in front.

“He is part of the technical team,” a source close to Kitende based club revealed.

Olaba who also coached in Tanzania at Ruvu Shooting FC, seated behind the perimeter fence, shouted instructions at players as the game went on.

Michael Ouma

Kawowo Sports understands that Olaba is an old time colleague of Ouma who recommended him to join the team while the former was on a visit to Kampala.

It’s understood that Olaba has also been involved in the team’s training session as well.

Vipers are currently without a full head coach months after axing Mexican Javier Espinoza with neither Ouma nor Edward Golola fully in charge.