Uganda’s referee Ssali makes pre-selection list to prepare for AFCON U-17 tourney

AFCON U-17 Championship:

14th – 28th April 2019

Dar es Salaam – Tanzania

When the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament kicks off next month in Tanzania, Uganda will an ambassadors – the team (Cubs).

The second representative is likely to be FIFA grade referee Mashood Ssali.

Ssali is among the 29 match officials pre-selected to undergo a training course in Casablanca, Morocco from 31 March to 4 April 2019, to fine-tune for the tournament.

From these, the final list will be generated to handle the two week’s championship in Dar es salaam.

He will be one of the 15 center referees on a list that has experienced officials as Nabi Boukhalfa (Algeria), Issa Sy (Senegal), Dahane Beida (Mauritania) and Libya’s Huraywidah Abdulwahid among others.

The other center referees are Thirelo Mositwane (Botswana), Blaise Yuven Ngwa (Cameroon), Mahrous A.H. Ahmed (Egypt), Mogos Teklu Tsegay (Eritrea), Atcho Pierre (Gabon), Andofetra Rakotokojaona (Madagascar), Samir Guezzaz (Morocco), Basheer Salisu (Nigeria), Karim Twagirumukiza (Rwanda) and Tanzania’s Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama.

The assistant referees are; Thomas Kusosa, Hassan Khalil, Mohamed Mkono, Aymar Ulrich Eric Ayimavo, Habib Judicarel Sanou, Brahim Adam Ahmat, Salah Abdi Mohamed, Nouha Bangoura, Youssef Wahid Elbosaty, Mary Wanjiru Njoroge, Lidwine Rakotozafinoro, Reis Dos Montengero Miro, James Emile and Ahmed Omer Hamid.

For the first time ever, female officials have been included among the referees.

Tanzanian referee Kabakama, and assistant referees’ Njoroge (Kenya) as well as Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar) are part.

This will be Uganda’s first time appearance at the U-17 AFCON finals.

Eight countries qualified to play at the finals of this biannual championship.

Uganda national U-17 team, The Cubs will face African giants Nigeria, hosts Tanzania and Southern Africa country Angola in group A.

Group B is arguably dubbed the group of death with Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

The tournament will kick off 14th April and will climax by 28th April 2019.

The four semi-finalists will all qualify to play at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru, South America (5th to 27th October).

Already hosts Peru, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Tajikistan, New Zealand and Solomon Islands are assured of participation at the U-17 World Cup this year.

AFCON U-17 Tournament Groups

