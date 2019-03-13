FUFA Drum 2019: Bugisu, Teso, Bukedi drawn in same group

Bugisu province is in group D alongside Teso, Bukedi and Kigezi

FUFA Drum 2019 (Groups):

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro, Rwenzori

Busoga, Kampala, Tooro, Rwenzori B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja D: Bukedi, Bugisu, Teso, Kigezi

The draws for the second edition of the FUFA Drum tournament were held on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 at Jevine Hotel, Rubaga in Kampala.

Three Eastern and North Eastern Uganda based provinces Bukedi, Bugisu and Teso were drawn in the same group, D, alongside an outside Kigezi.

Busoga, Kampala, Tooro and Rwenzori Provinces are housed in group B.

Defending champions Buganda are in group B alongside Ankole, Lango and Sebei.

Group C is completed by West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro and Karamoja.

FUFA Drum organizing committee chairperson Rogers Byamukama lauded all the parties who made the inaugural edition a complete success.

Rogers Byamukama, chairperson FUFA Drum organizing committee

Byamukama, a FUFA Executive C ommittee member who also heads the marketing and sponsorship assured the provinces that all the logistics not fulfilled during the first edition will be accomplished.

I thank everyone who made the first ever edition of the FUFA Drum a success. We are aware that there are some things that did not go as planned. We shall make sure we make this tournament better. Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Drum Organizing Committee chairperson

FUFA President Moses Magogo also witnessed the draws and added a voice of appreciation to the organizing team, provinces, cultural leaders as well as the fans.

Moses Magogo addressing the media at Jevine Hotel, Rubaga in Kampala

I am very glad that we have the second edition of the FUFA Drum tournament. I thank the stakeholders who enabled the successful running of the first edition. I must admit we had challenges in the first edition, but we shall only get better. We have a new format in place. This is meant to help give sponsors mileage. This tournament causes a lot of emotions and this is good for the event. Let us enjoy the tournament and encourage our fans to take part through mobilization. Three provinces stood up in terms of mobilization as Acholi, Tooro and West Nile. I also thank the cultural leaders who took part in the first edition. Congratulations Buganda for winning the first edition. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Matchday one will be played on Saturday, 30th March 2019 and the following day.

In some of the matchday one games, Busoga hosts Tooro, Kampala plays Rwenzori, Buganda entertains Lango, Ankole plays Sebei in Ankoleland, West Nile will be home to Bunyoro, Acholi takes on Karamoja, Bukedi plays Teso and Bugisu will take on Kigezi in Bugisu.

The venues for the aforementioned matches will be completed in the due course.

FUFA Drum organizing committee members and province leaders pose for a group photo

The FUFA Drum is played among the 16 provinces across the country, played under the theme ‘celebrating our ancestry’.

Buganda is the defending champion.

Match Day One (30th – 31st March 2019):