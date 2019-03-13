Gawaya left frustrated by poor season start

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Gawaya’s Toyota Starlet (Photo: John Batanudde)

Timothy Gawaya is stunned by the disappointing start to his two-wheel drive championship title chase.

The 2WD title hopeful is currently pointless after two DNFs (did not finish) in the opening rounds of the season.

Mechanical issues have cost him valuable points even after an impresive drive that saw him post top stage times in the category.

“We are honestly disappointed by the bad start to the season. I have had a lot of bad luck. We had a five minutes lead in Mukono by the last stage.

“We expected a lot from the season, but not to start like this; dropping out from an event after a good performance,” said a frustrated Gawaya.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Timothy Gawaya (Photo: John Batanudde)

Gawaya came closer to the 2WD title last year, only to finish third. He however had much hopes in the new season.

“I was so hopeful to fight for the title this year. I did everything to the car, but things are yet to go our way,” he added.

“I may give it a last chance in Masaka before I decide on the next move. Otherwise, the 2019 trends have not been the best,” he said.