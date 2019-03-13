Isabirye eyes first away win for Nyamityobora

Nyamityiobora celebrate goal against Police (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24):

Wednesday, 13th March 2019

Bright Stars Vs Nyamityobora – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

Police Vs Paidha Black Angels – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 PM)

Mbarara City Vs Ndejje University – Kakyeka Stadium (4:30 PM)

Nyamitybora technical director Alex Isabirye is yearning for a first away win with the club since his return to Mbarara from Kyetume.

The Abanyakare travel to the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe to play Bright Stars on Wednesday afternoon.

Since his return to the Mbarara based side, Isabirye has suffered two losses on the road away to Paidha Black Angels and lately Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

At home, they won once and lost twice as well.

Against Bright Stars, they are targeting maximum points, an incentive to avoid the relegation mix-up.

Currently, Nyamityobora has managed 16 points from 23 matches as they sit second from bottom.

They face a mid-table side, Bright Stars who have 29 points (9th on the table standings).

Key actors:

The home side will look to the fine form of striker Brian Kayanja, Alfred Onek, Nelson Senkatuka to break the defence of goalkeepers Hilary Jomi or Denis Otim and king pin defender Ibrahim Mpengere.

Bright Stars midfielders Henry Kiwanuka, Augustine Kacancu and Brian Enzama will be tasked to be at their best to counter a well assembled midfield that has Damien Nakalema and Isaac Kisujju.

Nyamityobora has Ibrahim Juma Dada, Charles Musiige, Joseph Akandanahwo for inspiration as the fore forwards against established Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Ssekitto Derrick Ngobi and the safe gloves of goalkeeper Benson Wegima.

The visiting side has injury worries for defender Carvin Barni and left back Alex Komakech.

A win is important for either side since they are eyeing different aspirations.

Fred Kajoba’s Bright Stars need to be safe away from the chasing pack of the relegation threatened teams while Nyamityobora is dogged in the relegation waters and would love to escape from the monster.