Juma Balinya hat trick spurs Police

- Police 4-2 Paidha Black Angels
Juma Balinya scored a hat trick as Police FC returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win over Paidha Black Angels at Lugogo.
Jackson Nsubuga and Yusuf Ssozi scored the visitors’ goals while Paul Willa added Police’s other goal.
Earlier, Ronald Nyanzi had missed a good chance to put the hosts 2-0 up when he shot straight at the goalie after being played on by
In the second half, Police started better with Balinya, Alfred Kiryowa and Ronald Nyanzi threatening the
In similar fashion, Bwogi misplaced pass was received by Ssozi who raced through into the area and shot into the net via the near post.
This prompted Abdallah Mubiru to make an offensive change with Johnson Odong replacing Arafat Galiwango prompting Mbaziira to shift to left back.
With 17 minutes to the final whistle, Police won another penalty after a blatant
Pius Kagwa and Ruben Kimera also came on for Police as they searched for the winner and it paid dividends as the latter crossed for
Willa sealed the victory for Police with a thunderous strike from outside area.