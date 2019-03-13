Juma Balinya hat trick spurs Police

Police 4-2 Paidha Black Angels

Juma Balinya [Photo: John Batanudde]

Juma Balinya scored a hat trick as Police FC returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win over Paidha Black Angels at Lugogo.

Jackson Nsubuga and Yusuf Ssozi scored the visitors’ goals while Paul Willa added Police’s other goal.

Balinya opened the scoring with a penalty in the 29th minute after Simon Mbaziira was brought down in the area. But the lead was cancelled seven minutes later as Nsubuga shot in the roof of the net after they intercepted Edgar Bwogi pass.

Earlier, Ronald Nyanzi had missed a good chance to put the hosts 2-0 up when he shot straight at the goalie after being played on by Balinya .

In the second half, Police started better with Balinya, Alfred Kiryowa and Ronald Nyanzi threatening the visitors defence but it was Paidha who got in front.

In similar fashion, Bwogi misplaced pass was received by Ssozi who raced through into the area and shot into the net via the near post.

This prompted Abdallah Mubiru to make an offensive change with Johnson Odong replacing Arafat Galiwango prompting Mbaziira to shift to left back.

With 17 minutes to the final whistle, Police won another penalty after a blatant hand ball in the area and this time round , Balinya sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Pius Kagwa and Ruben Kimera also came on for Police as they searched for the winner and it paid dividends as the latter crossed for Balinya to finish off a good move with a third goal in the 90th minute.

Willa sealed the victory for Police with a thunderous strike from outside area.