Mbarara City Vs Ndejje University Preview: Ankole Lions aim to close gap on leading pack

Raymond Onyai will shoulder the Mbarara City side in absence of Ivan Eyam (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24):

Wednesday, 13th March 2019

Mbarara City Vs Ndejje University – Kakyeka Stadium (4:30 PM)

Other matches:

Police Vs Paidha Black Angels – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Nyamityobora – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

Third placed Mbarara City Football Club takes on newly promoted Ndejje University at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara on Wednesday.

This is one of the three games lined up on the day (Police hosts another new league side Paidha Black Angels and Bright Stars host Nyamityobora).

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s Mbarara City currently sit third on the log with 40 points, 9 shy from the leaders KCCA.

Mbarara City players dance during a goal at Kakyeka Stadium (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (left) with the goalkeeping cooach Yusuf ‘Shiekh’ Ssenyonjo (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Ankole Lions, as they are christened will eye maximum points if they are to realize the dream of winning their first ever Uganda Premier League title.

Against a much improved Ndejje University who currently sit 14th (with 19 points), the game will be competitive and close to call.

Ndejje University, for starters, beat Mbarara City 2-1 during the first round encounter last year.

The Luweero based club is eyeing maximum points as well to avoid the relegation monster.

Ndejje University players celebrate their goals against Vipers (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Mbarara City will miss the services of midfielder Ivan Eyam who is currently busy with the national team (Uganda Cranes) in preparation for a regional tour match this Saturday at Lugogo.

Eyam aside, they have a formidable side to their ranks with the likes of Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi, Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Kabuye, Makuweth Wol, Pisitis Barenge, skipper Hillary Mukundane and the hard tackling Ivan Mbowa in central midfield.

Ndejje University under Raymond Timothy Komakech as head coach and Asuman Lubowa as technical director have played good football of late.

Ndejje University coach, Komakech [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Their latest 2-1 home win over the defending champions Vipers will send shock waves to the clubs yet to face them.

The students looks to Emmanuel Wasswa, Francis Onekalit, Anwar Ntege and Steven Ategeka as some of the players to inspire them away from home.

Other Ndejje University players expected to rise to the occasion will be goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Stephen Akena, Joseph Othieno, captain Ian Odokonyero as well as the hard working duo of Paul Ddumba and Bernard Katetemera.

Ndejje University goalkeeper Derrick Emukule will need to be at his best to tame Ssemugabi, Orit and Wol at all times.

The match will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya.