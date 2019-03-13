Photos from Uganda Cranes Training

FootballPhotos from Uganda Cranes TrainingClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 4 hours ago by Aisha NakatoTwitterFacebookInstagramUganda Cranes started training at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo early this week ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers game against Tanzania.The group was comprised of only locally based players.