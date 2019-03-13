Senkatuka hits a brace as Bright Stars condemn Nyamityobora

Bright Stars left back Samuel Ssekitto in action against Nyamityobora (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 Results)

Bright Stars 2-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Police 4-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Mbarara City 0-0 Ndejje University

Bright Stars skipper Nelson Senkatuka carries a cult-status at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

The burly forward has top scored for the club in the previous season and looks certain to do so in this very one.

On Wednesday, 13 March 2019, Senkatuka took his league tally for the 2018/19 season to 9 goals with a brace against lowly Nyamityobora during their 2-1 win.

The home side got a bright start when Senkatuka had a chance inside the opening five minutes foiled by goalkeeper Denis Otim.

Largely impressive on the sunny evening, Bright Stars had a second chance to find the back of the net on the quarter hour mark but Brian Kayanja mis-kicked Dan Birikwalira’s cross from the left.

On 20 minutes, it was Bright Stars once again. Kayanja headed over the goal bar a teasing delivery by Birikwalira from the left.

Bright Stars took the lead through their trusted captain Senkatuka three minutes to the half hour mark.

Senkatuka curled home from 20 yards into the up right of the net after a quickly taken corner kick by Birikwalira.

Bright Stars’ right back found himself in an unfarmiliar scoring position, but, his effort was foiled by goalie Otim who had a double save after 33 minutes.

It took the visitors 35 minutes to earn their only corner kick of the opening half.

The home side missed yet another chance to add to the goal tally when Kayanja failed to connect Kaggwa’s cross from the right after a lung bursting run down the flank.

Towards the end of the first stanza, Bright Stars midfielder Brian Enzama had a rare goal scoring moment, heading out yet another delivery from Birikwalira before halftime came calling.

Upon restart of play, Bright Stars once again seemed the hungrier party.

Enzama had a weak shot towards the goalkeeper Otim inside the goal area after two minutes from kick off.

Kayanja had a shot from 25 yards narrowly miss target with Otim beaten on 50 minutes.

A minute later, Senkatuka doubled the scores with a left footed shot just inside the goal area to spark wild celebrations from the handful of Bright Stars fans in the stands.

Ten minutes into the second half, Bright Stars introduced former Masavu captain Henry Kiwanuka for the tired legs of Juma Ssebaduka.

The visiting team called for their first change with Brian Mugisha paving way for James Tongi.

With 25 minutes left on the clock, Bright Stars introduced former Vipers Junior Team player Methiodius Jjunju for the largely industrious Dan Birikwalira.

The fresh Jjungu made an immediate impact, combining with fellow substitute Kiwanuka to set Kayanja who shot over the bar.

Winger John Kokas Opejo replaced right back Andrew Kaggwa with 15 minutes left on the clock for the final change of the home side.

Nyamityobora’s Joel Ayoku got cautioned by FUFA referee Emma Kiweewa for unsporting conduct with 12 minutes to play.

Senkatuka had a free-kick miss target by inches from 25 yards.

With seven minutes to play, Farouk Katongole headed past his own goalkeeper Benson Wagima to create a tense finish to the match.

Katongole was booked moments after for a foul on the edge of the goal area but striker Ibrahim Juma Dada had the resultant free-kick blocked by the defensive wall.

Against the run of play, Senkatuka got fouled right at the edge of the area for a free-kick and a booking for Benjamin Mpiirwe. From the resultant free-kick, the effort hit the bottom post.

Nyamityobora was unlucky when Dada missed contact onto a dangerous cut back from left winger Joseph Akandanwaho with virtually the last kick of the game.

Two-goal hero Senkatuka was named the player of the match and smiled home with Shs 100,000.

Maximum points for Fred Kajoba and Paul Kiwanuka’s side takes the Mwererwe based side to 31 points from 24 matches, an improvement from 9th to 8th above Tooro United.

Nyamitybora suffers their 16th defeat in 24 outings, remaining second from bottom with just 16 points.

Bright Stars XI vs Nyamityobora (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI: Benson Wagima (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa (75’ John Kokas Opejo), Sam Sekitto, Enock Walusimbi, Farouk Katongole, Sula Ssebunza, Brian Enzama, Juma Ssebaduka (55’ Henry Kiwanuka), Nelson Senkatuka, Brian Kayanja, Dan Birikwalira (65’ Methodius Jjungu)

Subs Not Used: Simon Tamale (G.K), Rajab Kakooza, James Angu, Fred Ssegujja

Head coach: Fred Kajoba

Assistant Coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Nyamityobora XI vs. Bright Stars (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Nyamityobora XI: Denis Otim (G.K), Ibrahim Pengere, Joel Ayoku, Karvin Barni, Fredrick Mayindi, Martin Arinaitwe, Charles Musiige (85’Peter Otai), Brian Mugisha (60’ James Tongi), Sadam Masereka, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Joseph Akandwanaho

Subs Not Used: Hillary Jomi (G.K), Benjamin Mpiirwe, Damien Nakalema, Abdalla Kasiba, Peter Mutebi

Head coach: Juma Ssekiyizivu

Technical Director: Alex Isabirye

Center Referee: Emma Kiweewa