Uganda Cranes will have no mercy for Tanzania, says Desabre

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

With a match to still play in the qualifiers, Uganda Cranes already secured their slot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Cranes visit neighbours Tanzania on 24th March 2019 in a match that the home side will need maximum points if they are to qualify for the continental showpiece.

Upon that background, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre admits they will make life difficult for Tanzania since they need to finish the qualification campaign on a strong footing.

We need to finish the AFCON 2019 qualification on a strong note. We are eyeing a very good finish very well in Tanzania and end with maximum points in Tanzania. It is a good opportunity to play in Tanzania. They (Tanzania) will be under pressure and I know the stadium will be full to capacity. Sebastien Desabre

Officials talk to the players during a break at Lugogo (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

With qualification already sealed, the Frenchman also acknowledges that he is now has two goals at stake – AFCON finals in Egypt as well as the preparation for CHAN 2020 qualifiers, which in July.

We have two targets at the same time that is the AFCON last group qualifier which will lead us to the final tournament in Egypt and the CHAN 2020 Preparation. Desabre

A crop of locally based players (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Training camp in Egypt

Desabre also hinted about the upcoming training camp in Ismailia, Egypt.

The camp will start on the 17th to 22nd March 2019 with the objective of team bonding as well as a platform to further assess the form and fitness of all the players especially the foreign based players.

After the trial game against Kampala region select side, the team will travel to Ismaily in Egypt for the training camp. I thank the Federation led by Moses Magogo for the training camp. It will present early preparations for the Uganda Cranes team well ahead of AFCON tournament as the players get used to the weather conditions. Desabre

Mbarara City midfielder Ivan Eyam in training with the Uganda Cranes (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Opportunity to assess players:

For the time that the team has been in non-residential training, Desabre is closing monitoring the players and this will continue through to the training camp.

With right backs Denis Iguma and Herbert Bockhorn injured, Desabre will have to patch in other players since Nico Wakiro Wadada is the natural choice left as an option

Ethiopian based Chrizestom Ntambi has been named as Iguma’s replacement.

The locally based players have a trial match against Kampala Region select team from whom nine players will be considered for the training camp to join the 15 foreign based players.