2019 NSSF Hash Run preparations in high gear

Running is a health medication gimmick. NSSF Hash runners will improve their health as well (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Event: 4 th NSSF Hash Run

4 NSSF Hash Run Start & Finish : Pearl Africa Primary School, Nsambya

: Pearl Africa Primary School, Nsambya Distance to be covered: 21 KM

21 KM Date & Time: Sunday, 17 th March 2019, 6 AM

Sunday, 17 March 2019, 6 AM Registration Fee : 25,000/=

: 25,000/= Theme: Be the Champion that Public Schools need

There is something unique about the famous NSSF Hash Run.

Besides the huge numbers that embrace this run, there is a genuine cause embedded therein.

Participants from all walks of life burn calories and shed sweat to improve the welfare and general outlook of Universal Primary Education (UPE) run schools around Kampala.

The NSSF Hash run covers 21 kilometres, traversing the 7 traditional hills the make up the capital city, Kampala.

These are; Nakasero, Kibuli, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri and Nsambya.

Like it has been for the previous three editions, the participants will be flagged off from the Nsambya hill, at Pearl Africa Primary school premises.

The other beauty of this run is that it does not discriminate class or age.

Participants as young as 6 years easily mingle with the 70 plus grand-parents.

Top company personnel as the Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) happily run alongside the lowest employees.

The bottom line of it all, each individual participant will be running for a selfish personal cause – to prolong his or her own life.

Running has been scientifically proven to provide a fresh lease of life to one’s health, by way of improving blood circulation, pressure and respiratory metabolism.

How to register

Besides the manual registration at the NSSF and KCCA offices, there is an on-line option.

One has to dial *217*277# and pay via Mobile Money. The registration fee is just 25,000/= that guarantees the participant a running kit

Just like the theme of the run, ‘Be the Champion that Public Schools need’, all the proceeds will be channelled to the right cause to ensure education for the less privileged.

Stanchart contributed Shs 30M

Perennial partners as Kawowo Sports, Next Media, Vision Group, Stanchart, Nation Media group among others are already on the NSSF Hash Run bandwagon to ensure a tranquil and largely successful event.

Vision Group contributed 50M

Monitor Publications contributed Shs 30M

Last year, Mbuya Church of Uganda Primary School and St Paul Primary School, Nsambya were given priority were given a worthy a face lift with iron sheets, new floor and painting.