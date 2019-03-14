27 Schools register for 2019 Entebbe Zone Post primary football qualifiers

Boston High School won the 2018 Entebbe Zone post primary schools championship

Entebbe Zone Post Primary Football Championship 2019:

Kick off date: Monday, 18 th March 2019

Monday, 18 March 2019 Venues: Katabi Gombolola, Works Stadium, Entebbe S.S & SMACK play-ground, Kisubi

A total of 27 schools have registered for this year’s Entebbe Zone Post primary football championships.

These schools have been grouped in four pools.

Three of the groups have seven schools apiece and one, group C has six.

Defending champions Boston High School – Mpala is housed in group A alongside; Merryland – Katabi, Green Stars, Lake View – Kitinda, Comprehensive S.S, Kitala S.S and Kennedy.

Group B has Kisubi High, Entebbe S.S, Lake View – Kitoro, Jovens S.S, Entebbe International, Victorian High School and Mary’s Mountain.

May Christian – Nkumba, Entebbe Parents, St Joseph’s, Merryland Kigungu, Wits College – Namulanda and St Andrew’s Ssanda complete group C.

The mighty St Mary’s College Kisubi will share the same group with rivals Kisubi Mapeera in group D.

The other group D schools are; Airforce, Taggy High School, Joy High, St Noah and Kasanje High School.

There are four grounds that will be used – Katabi Gombolola, Works Stadium, Entebbe S.S and SMACK play ground in Kisubi.

The games will kick off on Monday, 18th March 2019.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Edrin Lutaaya of Richmond High School, Matugga (right) in action against Kisubi Mapeera at Kisubi during the Wakiso region games

Hussein Mulawa, head coach at Boston High School, Mpala believes he has assembled a good team that will be able to defend the championship.



We have good players and we have trained very well. There is no fear for any school but just respect. The many friendly matches we have played have been good measures of preparations. Boston High School, Mpala is ready to defend the championship. Hussein Mulawa, head coach Boston High School Football Team

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Boston High School, Mpala Football Team

The best two schools will qualify for the Wakiso district qualifiers whose date and venue will be confirmed in the nearby future by the organizing team.

Groups: