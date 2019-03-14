27 Schools register for 2019 Entebbe Zone Post primary football qualifiers

Entebbe Zone Post Primary Football Championship 2019:
- Kick off date: Monday, 18th March 2019
- Venues: Katabi Gombolola, Works Stadium, Entebbe S.S & SMACK play-ground, Kisubi
A total of 27 schools have registered for this year’s Entebbe Zone Post primary football championships.
These schools have been grouped in four pools.
Three of the groups have seven schools apiece and one, group C has six.
Defending champions Boston High School – Mpala is housed in group A alongside; Merryland – Katabi, Green Stars, Lake View – Kitinda, Comprehensive S.S, Kitala S.S and Kennedy.
Group B has Kisubi High, Entebbe S.S, Lake View – Kitoro, Jovens S.S, Entebbe International, Victorian High School and Mary’s Mountain.
May Christian – Nkumba, Entebbe Parents, St Joseph’s, Merryland Kigungu, Wits College – Namulanda and St Andrew’s Ssanda complete group C.
The mighty St Mary’s College Kisubi will share the same group with rivals Kisubi Mapeera in group D.
The other group D schools are; Airforce, Taggy High School, Joy High, St Noah and Kasanje High School.
There are four grounds that will be used – Katabi Gombolola, Works Stadium, Entebbe S.S and SMACK play ground in Kisubi.
The games will kick off on Monday, 18th March 2019.
Hussein Mulawa, head coach at Boston High School, Mpala believes he has assembled a good team that will be able to defend the championship.
Hussein Mulawa, head coach Boston High School Football Team
We have good players and we have trained very well. There is no fear for any school but just respect. The many friendly matches we have played have been good measures of preparations. Boston High School, Mpala is ready to defend the championship.
The best two schools will qualify for the Wakiso district qualifiers whose date and venue will be confirmed in the nearby future by the organizing team.
Groups:
- Group A: Boston High School, Merryland – Katabi, Green Stars, Lake View – Kitinda, Comprehensive S.S, Kitala S.S, Kennedy
- Group B: Kisubi High, Entebbe S.S, Lake View – Kitoro, Jovens S.S, Entebbe International, Victorian High School, Mary’s Mountain
- Group C: May Christian, Entebbe Parents, St Joseph’s, Merryland Kigungu, Wits College – Namulanda, St Andrew’s Ssanda
- Group D: Kisubi Mapeera, Airforce, Taggy High School, SMACK, Joy High, St Noah, Kasanje High School