Nkumba targets quarterfinal at African Club Championship

Nkumba University ladies volleyball team

30th Africa Club Volleyball Championship:

16 th – 25 th March 2019

– 25 March 2019 Cairo, Egypt

It is always incumbent sporting teams to set achievable goals and targets in the line of the jurisdiction for their tasks at hand.

National champions Nkumba University ladies volleyball team has the afore-stated in mind.

Having finished 9th out of 16 teams at the 2018 African volleyball meet in Egypt, Nkumba University wants to better the performance.

“Our target is to get into the quarter finals,” asserts Assistant Coach Godwin Ssenyondo.

A contingent of 12 players, 4 officials were flagged off at the National Council of Sports offices in Lugogo, Kampaal .

Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, on behalf of NCS flagged off the team seeking to better their continental ranking.

Last year, Nkumba University and Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) represented Uganda, still in Egypt.

Nkumba University finished 9th while VVC settled for 11th.

Youngsters Bridget Nakaye, Rebecca Aluutia , Emilly Kansiime and Scovia Alungat are the rookies for the week long championship.

Veteran setter Eunice Nuwabigaaba, Halima Namakobe, Cissy Ikilai and Agnes Akanyo were left behind.

Egypt’s Al Ahly SC are the defending Champions.

The 30th Edition of the CAVB events starts on 16th -25th March 2019 in Cairo – Egypt.

Nkumba University team:

Doreen Akiteng, Winnie Nambeko, Flavia Nanadwula, Astreede Agaaba, Habiba Namalla, Grace Akiror, Bridget Nakaye, Rebbeca Alutia, Emilly Kansiime, Scovia Alungat, Saidat Nungi, Monica Aloyo

Officials: