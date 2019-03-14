Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Gomba Lions emit early roar signals, sign Turkish tactician

Omer Selli (with cap on) as he coached the Turkish Light Academy team

The 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup kick off could be months away, but record winners Gomba Lions are already planning for a fifth title.

To send an early signal to the opposition, Gomba has signed a Turkish born national, Omer Selli.

Selli holds a CAF ‘C’ licence which he acquired two years ago after a successful course at the headquarters of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

He was confirmed by Mansoor Kabugo, the chairperson of the Gomba Ssaza football team.



It is very true we have brought on board a Turkish coach Omer Selli. He will be unveiled before the media on Friday, 22nd March 2019. Coach Omer Selli has the expertise and will handle the team well because he is qualified and has the experience. Mansoor Kabugo, Gomba Ssaza organizing committee chairman

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Vastly experienced Mansoor Kabugo is the chairperson of the Gomba football team organizing committee

He is a tried and tested coach who has stayed in Uganda for a period of more than five years having tutored at Turkish Light Academy and now stationed at Galaxy International School, Lubowa.

Gomba has won the Airtel Masaza cup four times in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

They are closely followed by Mawokota with three cups won in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

Ssingo, the defending champions have two titles (2015 and 2018).

Kooki (2006), Kyadondo (2008), Buluri (2011) and Bulemeezi (2012) each have one crown.

Meanwhile, the Gomba Ssaza organising wing has Kitunzi Celestino Jackson Musisi, the head of Gomba Ssaza as the overall leader.

Kabugo is chairperson of the organizing team with Joseph Sserwada as his vice chairman.

Wilberforce Ssekasiko (secretary), Deo Lubega (treasurer), Ronald Ssali (technical), Barbrah Namubiru (team manager), Eriab Kamya (media), Muhamad Aki Sadik (team doctor) and the coach as Omer Selli.

The Airtel Masaza cup tournament is played among the 19 counties of Buganda Kingdom.

Since 2004, the tourney has garnered steam and is credited for providing a platform to many players who have graduated to FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs.

This year’s tournament is ear-marked to kick off mid June.

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Past Winners: