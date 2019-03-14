Nebbi Central team

FUFA Big League (Elgon Group)

Thursday, 14th March 2019

Amuka Bright Stars Vs Nebbi Central – Lira P7 School Playground, Lira (4:30 PM)

Bottom-placed Nebbi Central Football Club makes the trip to Lira to face Amuka Bright Stars on Thursday, 14th March 2019 in the FUFA Big League.

This is the only match on the menu with the majority of clubs have been granted a breather.

Fresh from the Uganda Cup competition, where they bowed out to Bright Stars 1-0 in the quarterfinals at the Luo stadium, Nebbi Central returns to the second division to save face.

Currently, the league debutants are bottom of the Elgon group with 10 points from 13 matches.

Amuka Bright Stars is only two positions above Nebbi Central (14 points from 14 matches).

The Lira P7 play ground is an intimidating venue where many away teams have struggled to find a footing.

But, taking current form and nature of players on paper into consideration, Nebbi Central carries an impetus coming to this particular match.

The visitors have three experienced players in former Bright Stars player Victor Aweko, U-20 Uganda Hippos midfielder Joel Jangeyambe and Osman ‘Killa’ Miraji are some of the players that team Nebbi Central will boost of.

Others will include; goalkeeper Fred Iker Ovoya, Julius Okumu, Jerome Jagen, Ronny Berocan, Felix Ngageno, Denis Mie, the industrious captain skipper Julius Choka, Innocent Okirwoth, Julius Choka (Captain), Joseph Moyang, Victor Aweko, Bernard Aleni Zola, Innocent Abura, Mike Denis Essenu, Walter Wathum, Vidal George Adubangl, Ballack Prince Bilal Leta Ballack and Emmanuel Pamungu.

Since losing their talisman, Bronson Nsubuga to top tier side Maroons in the January transfer window, Amuka Bright Stars did not remain the same.

Amuka Bright Stars team

They have virtually struggled match after match to post meaningful results and head coach Aldo Odongo needs to seek quick solutions, lest relegation is looming.

But in Christopher Kirya, goalkeeper Shadrack Ssebulime, Felix Oyari, Joel Ayella, Dennis Okem, Ivan Okello, captain Emmanuel Okwir, Eric Solomon Omol, Richard Mutumba, Freddie Watango, Christopher Kirya, James Baker Ocaya, Dennis Omedi, Brian Ocakacon, Ivan Nyangkori, Ali Mohammad and Yunus Kasozi, Amuka has a big pool of players to choose from and make happy the home crowd.

There are no fresh injuries in either camps.

But Nebbi Central is also poor on the road, having suffered a 3-0 loss to Entebbe at the lake side Fisheries Training Insistute playground in Entebbe.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019.

The top two per group (Rwenzori and Elgon) qualify directly whilst the third one will be determined via a promotional play-off.

Top Scorers: