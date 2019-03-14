Athletes target Africa Junior qualification at second track and field trials

Kevin Female athletes for the 400M during a previous trial event held at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Event: 2 nd Track & Field Competitions

2 Track & Field Competitions Date: Saturday, 16 th March 2019

Saturday, 16 March 2019 Venue: Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

This Saturday, 16th March 2019, the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) will host the second track and field competition at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Ugandan athletes will target to hit the qualification mark for the Confederation of Athletics Associations (CAA) U-18 and U-20 championship due April 16-18, 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

According to the UAF official mouth piece Namayo Mawerere, the weekend event is a one of the 14 national competition series.



Such events are earmarked for athletes to qualify for International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Confederation of Athletics Associations (CAA) organised major championships for the year. Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation Public Relations Officer

National athletes in Bukwo doing training

Urgent on UAF sleeves is for athletes to qualify for the Africa CAA U8 and U20 Championships due April 16- 18, 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

With this weekend second trial and the 3rd trial slated for March 30, 2019, the athletes on team Uganda for the continental championships will be determined.

Subsequent trials will then target the 12th All Africa Games slated for Rabat, Morocco on August 20 and IAAF World Championships for Doha, Qatar on September 27, 2019.

The 2019 season is also geared towards building up to the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020.