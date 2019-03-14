Aubameyang back in Gabon squad for Burundi Afcon qualifiers

Courtesy Gabon’s Pierre Emerrick Aubemayang is back in the Gabon team to face Burundi

Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been recalled to the Gabon squad to take on Burundi on March for a place at the 2019 Afcon finals.

Aubameyang missed the Panthers’ last two games, a 1-0 away to South Sudan in Juba and the 1-0 defeat to Mali but no concrete no reason was given.

Gabon must win in Bujumbura to earn a place at the Egypt finals while Burundi needs just a draw to clinch a slot that will see them qualify for the continental finals for the first time.

Group C after five matches: Mali 11 points (qualified) Burundi 9 points Gabon 7 points South Sudan 0 points (eliminated)

Burundi already named their squad including Vipers’ right back Karim Niyizigimana along with Saido Berahino and others.

Gabon squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono Ebang (FC Paris, France), Yves Stephane Bitseki Moto (CF Mounana), Jean Noel Amonome (FC 105 Libreville)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Johann Obiang (Troyes, France), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City, Wales), Junior Randal Otoo Zue (Westerlo, Belgium), Wilfried Ebane Abessolo (Lorient, France), Musavu King (Boulogne, France), Aaron Appindangoye (Umraniyespor, Turkey), Gilchrist Nguema (Benfica de Macau, Macau)

Midfielders: Didier Ibrahim Ndong (Guingamp, France), Andre Biyogo Poko (Goztepe, Turkey), Levy Clement Madinda (Umraniyespor, Turkey), Hans Nze Afatoughe (Bourges, France), Clech Loufilou (AS Mangasport), Joha Branger Engone (Oldham Athletic, England), Jim Emilien Allevinah

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, England), Gaetan Missi Mezu (Dunarea Calarasi, Romania), Axel Meye Me Ndong (Qadsia, Kuwait), Denis Bouanga (Nimes, France), Malick Evouna (Santa Clara, Portugal)

Standby: Aaron Boupendza (Tours, France), Cedric Ongo Biyoghe (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Guelor Kanga Kaku (Sparta Prague)