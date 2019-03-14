Balinya must prove his worth, says Desabre

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre

Uganda Cranes Coach Sebastien Desabre says he needed time with league leading marks man Juma Balinya after he watched him always in the league.

Balinya earned a national team summon along with 28 other locally based players and two established but club less players in Hassan Wasswa and Godfrey Walusimbi along with 15 foreign based players ahead of the Tanzania Afcon qualifiers game.

The attacking midfielder is in fine form with Police and Desabre feels he deserves to be part of the group but must show his worth.

“I needed time to ascertain concretely with this boy but I follow him for a long time in the local league,” said Desabre.

Juma Balinya [Photo: John Batanudde]

And I think it is normal for him to come (to the national team) because he deserves. This is another challenge for him to show (his worth). Sure it’s a challenge and I speak with him and with other (new) players and they are looking forward.

From a pool of 31, only nine will be selected and the former Lweza and Vipers attacker is fighting to prove he can be part of the team that will have camp in Egypt before a visit to Tanzania next weekend.

We have about five training sessions for them to show some good things. There are some other players that are very good in the same (Balinya’s) position. I have this weekend and the Saturday game to choose the finalists.

Balinya has already promised to give his best during the sessions but insisting it’s important to represent the nation.

I am delighted to be part of the team. I will give my best because this is a dream for us players to play for the national team.

Uganda already qualified for the finals while Tanzania must beat Uganda to qualify.