Crested Cranes start preparations ahead of Regional Tour

Crested Cranes Regional Tour | Kampala Region

Saturday,16 th March 2019

Crested Cranes vs Kampala Region select team – StarTimes stadium, 2 pm

FUFA Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega (2nd L) talks to players (Photo: FUFA)

The Uganda senior ladies’ national football team (The Crested Cranes) began preparations for the upcoming Regional Tour game slated for Saturday, 16th March 2019.

The Crested Cranes will take on Kampala R egion selected team in what will be their maiden regional tour game.

21 of the 24 players summoned by head coach Faridah Bulega turned up for the first training session on Thursday evening at Maroons’ stadium in Luzira.

Only Lilian Mutuuzo and Resty Nanziri did not take part in Thursday’s training. The duo plays for Kampala Queens in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Wilmer Nnatumbwe, Phoebe Banura, Margaret Birabwa and Damalie Matama are the new faces on the team.

FUFA Crested Cranes assistant coach Oliver Mbekeka leads a warm up session (Photo: FUFA)

Like it is the case with the Cranes (men’s team), the regional tours are aimed at taking the team to masses but also having the Crested Cranes active.

The team will have a similar training session on Friday before the game on Saturday.

Players that trained on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporate), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Daizy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporate), Margaret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University)

Midfileders: Damalie Matama (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens, Bulenga), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals)