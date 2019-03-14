Forward Isiagi maintains goal scoring form in Egypt second tier league

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Daniel Isiagi Opolot

Egypt Second Division:

Al Nasr Cairo 3-0 Aby Sakl

Aby Sakl Al Nasr Cairo 0-1 El Zarga

El Zarga Al Nasr Cairo 1-0 Al Merreikh

Al Nasr Football Club’s forward Daniel Opolot Isiagi has so far scored goals in six games for his Egyptian Second tier club, Al Nasr Cairo.

With three odd assists to his name, Isiagi’s work ethic and industriousness has also come with an expense – suspension against Al Merreikh in the latest game,

The big forward has started to get the confidence of head coach Sayed Eid and the other technical team members with great playing time as he continues to acclimatize to the physical and fast paced demands of Egyptian football.

Al Nasr Cairo recovered from their 2-1 loss on the road away to FC Porto Suez having earlier won 1-0 and 2-1 against Olympic El Qanal and Ghomhoreyet Shebin respectively.

They had also fallen 1-0 at home to Serameka having drawn one all against Domiat in the opening game of the new year, 2019.

In the eleven matches played so far, Al Nasr has four wins, three draws and losses apiece.

Isiagi joined the Egypt second tier side based in Cairo City last August on a two year deal.