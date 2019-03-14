Herve summons ‘Allah’ for Morocco duel against Malawi | Afcon 2019 Qualifiers

Al Nasr forward Abderazak Hamed Allah is among the strikers summoned on the Morocco team.

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group B):

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

Morocco Vs Malawi – Kamuzu Banda Stadium, Blantyre

Cameroon Vs Comoros – Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Morocco Atlas Lions head coach Herve Renard has summoned a provisional 32 man squad for the country’s up-coming two international matches.

The first game on 23rd March 2019 is one of the two for the final group B AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Malawi at the Kamuzu Banda stadium in Blantyre city.

The second match will be an international match against Argentina three days later, on Tuesday, 26th March 2019 at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Al Nasr forward Abderazak Hamed Allah is among the strikers summoned on the team.

Ajax Amsterdam forward, Hakim Ziyech, also the country’s top scorer with three goals in the qualifiers is part of the team.

Others are Khalid Boutaïb (Zamalek), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes), Hafidi Abdellah (Raja Casablanca), Hadraf Zakaria (Raja Casablanca), Badr Banoun(Raja Casablanca), Ismael Haddad (WAC), Abdelkarim Baadi (HUSA), Chafik Fouad (Dijon), Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens), Tuhami Anuar (Valladolid), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo) and Sofyan Amrabat (Club Brugges)

Al Ahly’s Walid Azarou is omitted from the provisional team.

Morocco has already sealed qualification to Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt.

The Atlas Lions have accumulated 10 points from five matches thus far in Group B.

West Africans and AFCON reigning champions Cameroon, with eight points, needs only a point when they host Comoros on the final day.

Malawi is already eliminated after suffering three loses and one draw.

Morocco full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Malaga), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (WAC)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Al Duhail), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahçe), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax), Marouane Da Costa (Al Ittihad), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton), Hamza Mendyl (Schalke 04), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims)

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi (Al Ittihad), Youssef Aït Bennasser (Saint Etienne), Mbark Boussoufa (Al Shabab), Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) Fayçal Fajr (Caen)

Strikers: Oussama Idrissi (AZ Alkmaar), Nordin Amrabat (Al Nassr), Abderazak Hamed Allah (Al Nassr), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Khalid Boutaïb (Zamalek), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes), Hafidi Abdellah (Raja Casablanca), Hadraf Zakaria (Raja Casablanca), Badr Banoun(Raja Casablanca), Ismael Haddad (WAC), Abdelkarim Baadi (HUSA), Chafik Fouad (Dijon), Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens), Tuhami Anuar (Valladolid), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo), Sofyan Amrabat (Club Brugges)