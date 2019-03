Steve Mounie [Courtesy Photo)

Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounié could be the key man for Benin when they host Togo in a crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier in Cotonou on March 22.

The forward has been included in a 23-man squad for the game in which a draw will seal their position for the finals in Egypt mid this year.

Without suspended trio of experienced Stéphane Sessegnon, Sessi D’Almeida and Mickaël Poté, Dussuyer has named four uncapped players for the game.

These are former France youth international Yannick Aguémon, midfielder Rodrigue Kossi, locally-based Cherif Dine Kakpo and Patrick Sèdjamè.

Benin held Togo in a goalless draw back in September and are aware avoiding defeat will see them join Algeria who already qualified from group D.

Benin squad:

Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Saturnin Allagbé (Niort, France), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffles).

Defenders: Junior Salomon (Plateau United, Nigeria), Olivier Verdon (Sochaux, France), Khaled Adénon (Amiens, France) Moïse Adilehou (Levadiakos, Greece), David Kiki (Red Star, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen, France), Rodrigue Fassinou (ASPAC), Seïdou Barazé (Yzeure, France).

Midfielders: Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia) Jordan Adéoti (Auxerre, France), Patrick Sèdjamè (Buffles), Mama Seibou (SC Toulon, France), Anaane Tidjani (US Ben Guerdane, Tunisia), Cèbio Soukou (Hansa Rostock, Germany).

Forwards: Jacques Bessan (MO Bejaïa, Algeria), Steve Mounié (Huddersfield, England), Désiré Sègbè Azankpo (Senica, Slovakia), Jodel Dossou (Vaduz, Switzerland), Yannick Aguémon (OH Louvain, Belgium), David Djigla (Niort, France).