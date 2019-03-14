Ivory Coast Vs Rwanda: Amavubi Stars recall goalkeeper after 5 year’s absence | Afcon 2019 Qualifiers

Rwanda Amavubi Stars recalled goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure for their dead rubber contest of the 2019 AFCON group H qualifier away to Ivory Coast.

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group H):

23 rd March 2019

March 2019 Ivory Coast Vs Rwanda – Stade Feliex Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan

Central African Republic Vs Guinea – Barthelemy Boganda Stadium, Bangui

The Rwanda Amavubi Stars have recalled goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure for their dead rubber contest of the 2019 AFCON group H qualifier away to Ivory Coast at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on 23rd March 2019.

Mvuyekure, 29, currently with Kenya Premier League club Tusker has not been part of the Rwanda team since 2014.

He is among the three goalkeepers summoned alongside Mukura Victory’s Omar Rwabugiri and APR goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi (APR).

Simba Sports Club red hot striker Meddie Kagere is part of the 27 man team.

Djihad Bizimana of Waasland Beveren in Belgium) and Gor Mahia’s Jacques Tuyisenge are also on the team.

Skipper Haruna Niyonzima was not summoned given his lack of game time at Simba.

Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami targets for victory away from home.



We might be out of qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON tournament, but we will be aiming for a win against Côte d’Ivoire. This game will also boost the experience of our home-based players. We start training Thursday until March 20 at Amahoro Stadium. I have confidence in every of the 27 players on the provisional squad. Vincent Mashami, Head coach of Rwanda Football Team

The final 18-player squad that will depart Kigali for Abidjan will be announced on Thursday, 21st March 2019.

Rwanda with five points will be playing for pride since Guinea (11 points) and Ivory Coast (8 points) have already sealed their slots to Egypt.

Central African Republic (5 points) host Guinea in the final game at the

Barthelemy Boganda Stadium in Bangui city.

The game in Abidjan will be handled by Eritrean FIFA Referee Tsegay Mogos Teklu whilst the one in Bangui will be officiated by Juste Ephrem Zio from Burkina Faso.

Full 27-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Omar Rwabugiri (Mukura), Yves Kimenyi (APR) and Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya)

Defenders: Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Sporting KC, USA), Salomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize, Belgium), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Prince Buregeya (APR), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR), Hussein Habimana (Rayons Sports), Saidi Iragire (Mukura), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports) and Eric Iradukunda (Rayon sports)

Midfielders: Andrew Butera (APR), Ally Niyonzima (APR), Kevin Muhire (El Dakhleya, Egypt), Olivier Niyonzima (Rayon Sports), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium) and Imran Nshimiyimana (APR).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (SC Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (APR), Juma Nizeyimana (Kiyovu), Lague Byiringiro (APR) and Bertrand Iradukunda (Mukura VS)