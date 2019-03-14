Luwagga leaves Romania for Kazakhstan

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe Uganda Cranes’ William Luwagga Kizito.

Professional sportsmen, footballers per say have no permanent homes.

Uganda Cranes midfielder William Luwagga Kizito has seen it all.

After leaving his native country, Luwagga has played in Portugal, Romania, Beralus and lately Kazakhstan.

The midfielder has lately crossed from Romania to Kazakhstan in less than a year’s period.

Luwagga has joined Kazahstan top tier side, Shakhter Karagandy (based in Karaganda city) on loan from Romania’s CMS Politehnica Iasi.

The 25 year-old winger of Romania’s Politehnica Iasi Luwagga Kizito will be at Shakhter Karagandy until the end of the season. The two clubs officially reached an agreement on the loan terms of the forward. Club statement

CMS Politehnica Lasi also loned Luwagga to Belarus champions BATE Borisov last season.

Bunamwaya (now Vipers) player from Iasi after spending the closing stages of last year at Belarusian champions BATE Borisov.

He had also played for Leixoes, Sporting Covilha, CD Feirense and Rio Ave (all Portugese clubs).

Luwagga becomes the second Ugandan to have played in Kazakhstan after former Uganda Cranes captain, Andy Mwesigwa.

Mwesigwa first featured for FC Ordabasy between 2011 – 2014 before he returned to the club until injury cut him short during a trial stint back with the club in January 2017.