Mbarara City, Ndejje University in goal-less stalemate at Kakyeka

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 Results):
- Mbarara City 0-0 Ndejje University
- Police 4-2 Paidha Black Angels
- Bright Stars 2-1 Nyamityobora
Mbarara City Football continues to pose a challenge to the two leading clubs KCCA and Vipers.
However, their latest goal-less home draw with debutants Ndejje University at the Kakyeka Stadium can be broadly envisaged as a serious set-back of sorts to their own title aspirations.
KCCA currently leads the standings with 49 points from 23 matches and Vipers have 45 (same number of matches), whilst Mbarara City has now accumulated 41 points although they have played a game more.
Mbarara City players Ronnie Kisekka and Hilary Mukundane were cautioned by referee William Oloya for unsporting conduct.
The visitors’ Richardson Asaba and hard tackling midfielder Bernard Katetemera were the booked parties.
Mbarara City stays in third place with 41 points and Ndejje University gets to 20 points but remains in the 14th place.
In other matches played on Wednesday, Bright Stars overcame visiting Nyamityobora 2-1 at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe as Police smiled to a 4-2 win over Paidha Black Angels.
Next matches:
Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s Mbarara City will play SC Villa on 3rd April 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
Raymond Komakech’s Ndejje University take on Jinja based BUL Saturday, 6th April 2019 at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.
Team Line Ups:
Mbarara City XI:
Ali Kimera (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Ahebwa, Hillary Mukundane, Ronnie Kisekka, Pisitis Barenge, Swalik Bebe Segujja (46’ Ivan Eyam), Paul Mucureezi (85’ Marco Bassey), Makueth Wol (75’ Brian Ahebwa), Judi Semugabi, Ibrahim Orit
Subs Not Used:
Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Muhammad Rashad, Stephen Kabuye, Siraje Misindo
Head coach: Charles Livings tone Mbabazi
Assistant coach: Baker Kasule
Goalkeeping coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo
Ndejje University XI:
Derrick Emukule (G.K), Stephen Jr. Akena, Hamim Ssemakula, Joseph Othieno, Edward Kabona, Bernard Katetemera, Emmanuel Wasswa, Richardson Asaba, Samuel Matovu, Robert Eseru (60’ Isaac Kisujju), Francis Onekalit
Subs:
Jeans B. Wokorach (G.K), Peter Ouma, Deboss Kalama, George Akena, Ronald Odokonyero, Martin Owalamu
Head coach: Raymond Timothy Komakech
Technical Director: Asuman Lubowa
Match Officials:
- Center Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Issa Masembe
- Fourth official: Anna Akoyi
- Assessor: Catherine Adipo