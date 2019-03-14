Mbarara City, Ndejje University in goal-less stalemate at Kakyeka

Ndejje University goalkeeper Derrick Emukule was solid throughout the game (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)



Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 Results):

Mbarara City 0-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Police 4-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Bright Stars 2-1 Nyamityobora

Mbarara City Football continues to pose a challenge to the two leading clubs KCCA and Vipers.

However, their latest goal-less home draw with debutants Ndejje University at the Kakyeka Stadium can be broadly envisaged as a serious set-back of sorts to their own title aspirations.

KCCA currently leads the standings with 49 points from 23 matches and Vipers have 45 (same number of matches), whilst Mbarara City has now accumulated 41 points although they have played a game more.

Mbarara City players Ronnie Kisekka and Hilary Mukundane were cautioned by referee William Oloya for unsporting conduct.

The visitors’ Richardson Asaba and hard tackling midfielder Bernard Katetemera were the booked parties.

Mbarara City stays in third place with 41 points and Ndejje University gets to 20 points but remains in the 14th place.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Bright Stars overcame visiting Nyamityobora 2-1 at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe as Police smiled to a 4-2 win over Paidha Black Angels.

Mbarara City technical bench was not happy about the goal-less home draw with Ndejje University (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Next matches:

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s Mbarara City will play SC Villa on 3rd April 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Raymond Komakech’s Ndejje University take on Jinja based BUL Saturday, 6th April 2019 at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI:

Ali Kimera (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Ahebwa, Hillary Mukundane, Ronnie Kisekka, Pisitis Barenge, Swalik Bebe Segujja (46’ Ivan Eyam), Paul Mucureezi (85’ Marco Bassey), Makueth Wol (75’ Brian Ahebwa), Judi Semugabi, Ibrahim Orit

Subs Not Used:

Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Muhammad Rashad, Stephen Kabuye, Siraje Misindo

Head coach: Charles Livings tone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Goalkeeping coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo

Ndejje University XI:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), Stephen Jr. Akena, Hamim Ssemakula, Joseph Othieno, Edward Kabona, Bernard Katetemera, Emmanuel Wasswa, Richardson Asaba, Samuel Matovu, Robert Eseru (60’ Isaac Kisujju), Francis Onekalit

Subs:

Jeans B. Wokorach (G.K), Peter Ouma, Deboss Kalama, George Akena, Ronald Odokonyero, Martin Owalamu

Head coach: Raymond Timothy Komakech

Technical Director: Asuman Lubowa

