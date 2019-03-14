Schools braced for the 2019 Taibah international badminton tourney

Badminton training at the Lugogo Indoor Arena. The venue will host the Taibah International schools championship starting Friday, 15th to Sunday, 17th March 2019

Event: 2019 Taibah International Badminton Tournament:

Dates : Friday 15 th – Sunday 17 th March

: Friday 15 – Sunday 17 March Venue: Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Spotting (identification) and nurturing of talent is best done at the grassroots.

The schools’ sports tournaments are one avenue of identifying potential talented young sportsmen who ensure continuity and steady growth of sporting disciplines.

Upon this background, the schools badminton tournaments are given a top priority by the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA).

Close to 20 schools will take part in the 2019 edition of the Taibah International badminton tournament at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.

This three day’s championship will be held between Friday, 15th to Sunday, 17th March 2019.

It was officially launched on Wednesday, 13th March at Taibah Junior school, Kawempe.

Taibah International Schools has once again bankrolled the tourney with a financial package of Shs 8M.

Primary and secondary schools will compete in the categories of U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-19 with individual as well as team events.

Last year’s winners Mbogo High and Kibuli S.S in the female and male respective catergories are some of the schools to keep watch of.

Others will include the host school Taibah International, Mbogo High, Nakasero, Kololo High, Aga Khan among others.



We are delighted that the Taibah International badminton tournament has been launched. We expect a big turn up of young talented boys and girls to showcase their talents. I thank our main sponsors Taibah International Schools for the support and we are looking forward at identifying new talents in the game of Badminton.

Simon Mugabi, CEO Uganda Badminton Association

Hajjati Madina Mugenyi (left) hands over some of the prizes that will be given to the exceling players



At Taibah International Schools, we reason that students can not only excel in the academic aspects but we also consider their sporting talents. We expect our schools to perform well and we are looking forward for a great competition.

Hajat Madina Mugenyi, Head Teacher Taibah International Schools

This championship is an annual event that brings together schools around the country.